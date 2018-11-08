Coyote women defeat Creighton in season opener

Junior guard Ciara Duffy puts up a shot against Creighton on Wednesday night. Mark Kuhlmann | GoCreighton

The Coyote women’s basketball won their first game of the season 77-65 against Creighton in Omaha, Neb. Wednesday night.

Junior forward Taylor Frederick led the team with a career-high 26 points, making 9-12 field goals and 3-4 three-pointers. Senior Allison Arens followed with 11 points, six rebounds and four assists. Sophomore Chloe Lamb and junior Madison McKeever both totaled 10 points. Sophomore guard Monica Arens, sister of Allison, came off the bench to compile eight points and six rebounds.

Senior Audrey Faber supported the Bluejays with 27 points on 8-of-17 shooting, accruing three assists and seven rebounds.

Frederick said etching a new career-high was thrilling and any player on the team could do the same on any night.

“It feels really good. Our team is very deep this year so anyone one of us can go off on any given night. It makes it very hard to guard us,” Frederick said in a text after the game. “I think our team played really well for the season opener. We still have areas where we can improve, but a win on the road against a tough opponent is a great way to start.”

Allison Arens surpassed 1000 career points in the first half of the game, making her the 25th 1,000-point scorer in USD’s women’s basketball history. She said reaching 1000 points was a great honor, and credited her success to those surrounding her.

“I am very fortunate to have had the coaches, teammates, fans, and examples of former players who have helped me reach this milestone,” Arens said in a text.

USD showcased their defense throughout the game, holding Creighton to a 38.5 shooting percentage and forcing 14 turnovers. Inversely, USD shot an efficient 49.1 percent (45.8 percent from outside the arc) and gave up the ball just seven times.

Frederick said the team is capable of “special things” during the 2017-18 season.