Editorial: Here’s to the future of the CDC

The Center for Diversity and Community (CDC) celebrated its four-year anniversary recently at a first Friday luncheon, where students and faculty gathered to look forward to the future of the CDC.

The CDC has given many opportunities for students to experience and learn about diversity. For example, students who attend NCORE conferences learn about issues of race and ethnicity in America.

This is especially important because, although the university promotes extreme diversity, it can sometimes be hard to find it. Things like NCORE provide students with opportunities to experience diversity who may not normally have those opportunities otherwise.

In the future, if the CDC can manage to expand the attendance of their events, this could greatly benefit the university as a whole. Not only will more students and faculty learn about diversity, but they will also get a chance to connect with and learn about people that they may not have before.

Not only does the CDC allow students to learn about diversity issues and experience new things, but the CDC is also a great place to make new friends. There are always groups of people hanging out in the CDC, and because they welcome everyone there, it’s basically guaranteed you’ll make a new friend there.

The importance of a space such as the CDC is imperative for inclusiveness, but also because it is an area wherein diverse students can feel comfortable being themselves. The CDC works a dual job of creating intercultural dialogue as well as a cultural center for those who need one.

The dedication the administrators in the Center for Diversity and Community have toward making the space a safe one for those of different cultural or ethnic backgrounds is exactly what students on the USD campus deserve.

Environments such as these are not only beneficial to those students who fall under the blanket term of diverse but also allows for majority culture students to receive exposure to these communities they are likely to encounter later in life. Bridging gaps that may exist between the minority and the majority is a goal of the CDC, one which they continue to strive for each year.

With the celebration of the Center’s fourth year here on the USD campus, students and staff alike are reminded that success is not possible without diversity. Therefore the Center of Diversity and Community is important for the success of USD as a whole.

Here are to many more impactful and successful years in the CDC.