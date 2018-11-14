Hillary Clinton should give up Presidential dreams

With the next Presidential election barely two years away, speculation about who will run is emerging. Specifically, whether or not Hillary Clinton will make a third attempt to run for the Oval Office.

One of Clinton’s former aids, Mark Penn, penned a column for The Wall Street Journal about how Clinton will make another attempt to become the first female President of the United States. Although one does have to admire Clinton’s dedication for running for office, nothing is official yet.

Currently, Clinton hasn’t made any announcements in regards to running for President. According to an article by The Hill, one of Clinton’s longtime advisors Philippe Reines stated, “She’s more likely to win Powerball.”

I couldn’t agree more that Clinton would be more likely to win the Powerball than become the next president.

In 2008, the United States made it clear that we wanted new blood in the Oval Office. At the time of Barack Obama’s election into the highest elected spot within the country, the Bush family had held the Oval Office from 1989 until 1993 and then again from 2001 until 2009 for a total of 12 years. Bill Clinton held the Oval Office for the eight years in between George W.H. Bush and George W. Bush.

If Clinton had won in 2008, we would have seen the White House gone back and forth between the Bushes and Clintons families for 24 years straight.

Clinton’s decision in 2016 to run again was hardly a surprise. Between stepping down as Secretary of State in 2013 and her 2014 book, “Hard Choices”, was aiming to gear up to run for office during the 2016 elections. Especially since it seemed like Clinton was aiming to not only gain foreign policy experience during her tenure as Secretary of State, but wanted to ensure people knew that she gained that experience during that time before announcing her bid for President.

To be honest, on paper Clinton possibly could be a ‘good’ candidate for the Oval Office. She has foreign affairs experience, she’s seen first hand with her husband what it takes, and she’s served as a senator.

Yet where she failed in 2016 is that she’s still a Clinton; which would be apart of her shortcomings for a Presidential bid in. 2020

After the eight years of having Obama as President, it felt as if America wanted to continue with having new blood in the White House. Or it could easily be that Clinton no longer holds the same popular support that former First Lady Michelle Obama has.

After the 2016 election cycle, Clinton no longer seems like a viable candidate. Not because of the email scandal or Benghazi; but because it seems clear that the American public doesn’t want her to the President, let alone the first female President.

Democrats ought to find a candidate that doesn’t have the last name ‘Clinton’ to take to the White House.