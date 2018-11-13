SGA host dean’s forum at weekly meeting

Student Government Association presented a copy of Resolution 10 to Mary Hutton, which commended her work at USD and in the law school. Aaron Mercado | The Volante

USD’s Student Government Association was joined by the eight deans of their respective colleges at their weekly Tuesday meeting.

Each dean was able to talk about their college’s success and the issues their college is facing. Senate was then able to ask the deans questions.

Thomas Geu, dean of the law school, talked briefly about the 3 + 3 fast track program offered by the law school. This program allows qualified students the ability to start their law school education as early as their senior year of undergraduate studies.

Kevin Huizenga, SGA senator, said he was unaware of this program prior to the dean’s forum. He said the dean’s forum was a great opportunity to become more aware of what is happening in other colleges at USD.

“I thought it was fascinating to get to learn how other colleges operate,” Huizenga said. “Being from the college of fine arts, which is the smallest one on campus, we kind of know what our dean is doing most of the time. I thought it was very interesting to get to hear the problems of other colleges who have more students or more majors and see the differences and similarities between our problems.”

By being able to hear of programs available in other colleges, Huizenga said he hopes SGA senators, himself included, will be able to bring forward new ideas to improve their respective colleges.

“Just because another program does something different doesn’t mean that we can effect change in our own programs,” Huizenga said. “Like with the law school’s 3 + 3 program, it would be really cool to look at the possibility of a piano major who wanted to do a fast track into our graduate piano program.”

Sidney Juffer, SGA senator, said she hopes this session will inspire senators to listen and understand the differences in every college on campus as a way to improve the university as a whole.

“You can differentiate how each college has their disadvantages and advantages and look at how we can help students in all colleges,” Juffer said. “I think it is a huge opportunity for us as senators for us to be a student voice for a student population.”

Josh Sorbe, SGA president, said being able to sit in front of all eight deans and ask them questions is the “definition of transparency,” and he hopes Senate can relay the information they gathered tonight to educate the larger student body.

“It’s always great for students to get to know who the deans of their schools are,” Sorbe said. “I know there are a lot of students on campus who don’t understand the structure of the university, so we hope that tonight really helped educate the student population on what college their department falls under and who their representatives are.”

Senate also passed Senate Resolution 10 at Tuesday’s meeting, a resolution to commend the work of Mary Hutton, a professor at the school of law.

Senate was also introduced resolution 8, which addresses the General Activity Fees funds for the theater department, and the audit for student organizations. Both resolutions will be seen again at SGA’s next meeting on Nov. 26.