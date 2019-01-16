Beacom School of Business online programs ranked among best in nation

U.S. News & World report ranked the Beacom School of Business’ online Master of Business Administration (M.B.A) and Master of Professional Accountancy (M.P.A.) programs as one of the best online programs rankings for 2019.

The Beacom School of Business improved by 15 points from their 2018 ranking in the M.B.A. programs moving them to 73 out of 301 in the nation. On the M.P.A. side, the program was ranked 56 out of 156.

U.S. News ranked both online programs on five categories: engagement, student excellence, expert opinion, faculty credentials and training and student services and technologies.

Venky Venkatachalam, Ph.D., dean of the Beacom School of Business, said in a university press release that the “continued improvement in rankings reflects the strategic investment we’ve put in our graduate business programs.”

“Our investment includes talented and dedicated faculty, innovative curriculum, enriched online teaching experiences and a continued focus on student learning and success,” Venkatachalam said.

The Beacom School of Business now offers five different specializations to its M.B.A. degree. Students can now choose a general business M.B.A. or specialize their studies. They can emphasize on business analytics, finance, health services administration, marketing, operations and supply chain management starting in fall 2019.