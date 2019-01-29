Coyotes fall to Drake, Iowa State

South Dakota tennis fell to 0-3 on the season after suffering road losses to the Drake Bulldogs and Iowa State Cyclones.

USD fell to Iowa State by a score of 6-1 on Saturday.

Sophomore Habiba Aly earned individual wins against both opponents. Aly defeated Iowa State’s Regina Espindola (7-6, 6-7, 1-0) in a long match. Every set required a tiebreaker. She was named Summit League Athlete of the Week.

One of the closest matches of the day took place at No. 6 singles. South Dakota’s Nanette Nylund took the first set (7-5), then dropped the second set (3-6). The match between Nanette and Iowa State’s Timokava Margarita came down to a tiebreaker, which Margarita won 14-12.

The Coyotes kept it closer against the Drake Bulldogs, but ultimately lost 4-2. Aly earned a singles win once again, defeating Carmen Palumbo (6-1, 6-3).

A tightly contested battle at No. 3 singles ended in a Coyote loss as South Dakota’s Natka Kmoskova fell to Drake’s Daria Walczak (6-7, 6-7).

Nanette Nylund bounced back from her loss in Iowa to beat Drake’s Kelsey Neville (6-4, 6-4).

The search for USD’s first team win of the season will continue this weekend against the UMKC Kangaroos (1-1) and Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-3) in Lincoln, Nebraska.