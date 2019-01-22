Deputy AD David Williams to take position at New Mexico

David Herbster, USD athletic director, announced Tuesday that current USD deputy AD David Williams will take the same position at the University of New Mexico. He will start in two to three weeks, according to the USD sports information office.

“This is a tremendous opportunity at University of New Mexico. Deputy athletic director positions at the FBS level are rare, and I feel lucky that athletic director Eddie Nunez is putting his trust in me,” Williams said in a press release from the USD athletic department. “I am very grateful that David Herbster brought my family to this university and state six years ago. I have grown professionally and my family met lifelong friends. We grew as people and as a family.”

Williams has worked in the athletic administration since 2013 and took the job as deputy AD in 2015.

Herbster congratulated Williams on his new position at New Mexico.

“I would like to congratulate Dave on his new opportunity at New Mexico and thank him for what he has done and meant to Coyote athletics,” Herbster said. “Dave and his family have been an invaluable member of Coyote athletics and leave us in a much better position because of his tireless work ethic and commitment to moving us forward.”

Before coming to USD, Williams served as athletic director at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside from 2000-08, Missouri Western State University from 2008-11, and Kentucky Wesleyan College from 2011-2013.

“The athletic department at USD is special,” Williams said. “The commitment to winning the right way is embraced by administrators, coaches and student-athletes. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”