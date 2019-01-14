In-state tuition offered to Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming

New freshmen and transfer students from Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming will receive in-state tuition at South Dakota state public universities, including USD, beginning next summer.

This change is a part of South Dakota Advantage, a tuition program that will offer students from six surrounding states an undergraduate tuition rate equivalent to the rate South Dakota residents receive, according to a university press release.

Nebraska and Iowa already receive in-state tuition rates. Minnesota was not included in the program since the state already has a reciprocity agreement with South Dakota to receive lower rates.

Kevin Schieffer, South Dakota Board of Regents President, said this program’s goal is to bring more people to South Dakota.

“Our goal is to grow enrollments, meet South Dakota’s workforce needs and bring additional financial resources to our universities and the state,” Schieffer said. “Our data show 30 percent of non-resident students stay in South Dakota to pursue a career after graduation. This is an important demographic for us to engage.”

Scott Pohlson, vice president of enrollment, marketing and university relations said the South Dakota Advantage program is building on the success of offering in-state tuition to Nebraska and Iowa, which saw enrollment increases of 25 percent and 8.4 percent, respectively.

“USD has witnessed tremendous enrollment growth from students from Iowa and Nebraska, and we continue to look for new opportunities to diversify our student body,” Pohlson said. “The value USD offers has resonated with these students, and we want to spread that message in as many states as possible.”