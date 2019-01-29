Player of the Pack: Tommy Vining

Tommy Vining will start his senior season with the mens golf team in Florida February 10-12. Submitted Photo

Molly Schiermeyer: What course are you most looking forward to playing this spring?

Tommy Vining: We are playing a lot of new venues so I’m just excited to play in different parts of the country and have those experiences with my teammates. I think we are all looking to the Summit League championship course as most of us have had at least one year of experience playing there.

MS: What is it like playing your senior season with your brother as the coach?

TV: It’s been a cool experience. I think I took it for granted in the fall but this spring my goal is to really embrace that relationship and have fun because it does not happen a lot at this level. It’d be really cool if we could get him his first Summit League championship as head coach.

MS: Is it hard to prepare for the spring season when you can never practice outside?

TV: Practicing inside has its positives and negatives. But we just try and do our best to have fun with it and work on the mechanical side of the game. We generally have really good springs so hopefully we can continue getting better.

MS: Do you want to continue competitive golf after college?

TV: After college golf, I plan to play professionally. It has always been a dream of mine and I’m excited to take that next step! I will play mostly on the Dakotas tour in my first year.

MS: What are your career plans after college?

TV: I plan to play professional golf.