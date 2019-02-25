Coyote Tennis falls to Boise State, Colorado

The Coyotes dropped a pair of matches in Boise, Idaho Friday and Saturday.

USD fell to Boise State on Friday, Feb. 22 at the Boas Tennis and Soccer Complex.

USD’s Jana Lazarevic (6-0, 3-6, 6-4), Natka Kmoskova (6-4, 2-6, 6-2), and Luana Stanciu (6-2, 3-6, 6-3), fell in close matches to their Broncos’ opponents. All three players lost their third set.

The Coyotes competed against PAC-12 Colorado, suffering a 5-2 loss on Saturday, Feb. 23.

Colorado won both close doubles matches.

USD won one of the five singles. Junior Nanette Nylund earned the only USD victory by defeating Ky Ecton 6-4, 2-6 (10-5).

The third doubles went unfinished, while the last singles had a “winner by default.”

“I can’t be more proud of how this team competed. We’re a little banged up right now, but went toe-to-toe with a PAC 12 team,” head coach Brett Barnett told GoYotes.

The Coyotes record fell to 1-7 on the season.

The tennis team ends their non-conference play at Orlando, Florida from March 4 – 7. Tennis Coyotes will go against Findlay, Hampton, Minnesota State, and Norfolk State.

“We need to heal up and get ready to go in Florida in a week,” Barnett said.