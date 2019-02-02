Coyotes dominate second half to claim 20th season win

With a 71-49 win over Purdue-Fort Wayne Saturday, the Coyotes extend their winning streak to seven games. Molly Schiermeyer | The Volante

Tied at halftime, USD women’s basketball returned to form in the second half of a 74-49 victory over Purdue-Fort Wayne in Indiana Saturday.

The first half saw nine lead changes and eight ties, ending with a 34-34 tie. Senior Allison Arens led the Coyotes in the half with 12 points and five rebounds. Junior Ciara Duffy contributed 10 points.

The Mastodons shot 52 percent (12-23) from the field in the first half against a Coyotes defense which allows 38.1% on the season. The Coyotes lead the Summit League in shooting percentage allowed and points per game allowed (59).

The Coyotes returned to the tough defense they’ve banked on all season, allowing the Mastodons to score only 15 second half points. Purdue-Fort Wayne shot 21.7 percent (5-23) in the second half and 37 percent for the game.

Arens and Duffy continued to lead the the Coyotes offensively, both players finishing with 19 points. Taylor Frederick tallied 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Frederick added six of the teams 13 steals.

USD extends their winning streak to seven games, pushing their record to 20-3 overall and 8-1 in Summit League play. This is the fourth consecutive game where the Coyotes have held their opponent to 50 points or less. Of nine conference games, the Coyotes have held their opponent under 52 points six times.

The defense is not the only impressive part of this stretch for the Coyotes. Their average scoring margin in conference play is 19.9 points per game. They have won four straight by 25 or more points. For the season, the Coyotes scoring margin is tied for eleventh in the nation at 18.5 points per game according to NCAA.com. That statistic does not include Saturday’s 25 point victory.

The Coyotes have received votes in the AP Top-25 for nine consecutive weeks and votes in the Coaches Poll for eight of the last nine weeks. The latest CollegeInsider.com mid-major rankings have the Coyotes in third behind Gonzaga and Drake. The latest espnW mid-major rankings have USD in the top slot with rival South Dakota State in second.

Up next for USD is a home rematch with Omaha Wednesday, Feb 6. The last time these two teams met, the Coyotes beat the Mavericks 80-49. Omaha is last in the Summit league at 1-7 in conference play and they are 7-14 overall. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.