People of the Pack: Desiree Rohrbach

Desiree Rohrbach is a senior majoring in creative writing and graphic design from Brandon, SD. Ali Boysen | The Volante

Desiree Rohrbach is a senior majoring in creative writing and graphic design from Brandon, SD.

Ali Boysen: What are your thoughts on the current weather?

Desiree Rohrbach: That really warm day was nice, but everything that came before it sucked.

AB: How did you stay warm during the polar vortex last week?

DR: I stayed inside; I did not go out.

AB: What did you do last Tuesday and Wednesday when classes were canceled?

DR: I got really productive. I cleaned my apartment and I did dishes, which I needed to do, and laundry. I also caught up on some homework.

AB: Do you think that classes will get canceled again because of the cold?

DR: I don’t think it will be because of the cold, I think they’ll definitely get canceled again because of the weather, like icy roads.

AB: What did you do this weekend when it was nice outside?

DR: I also stayed inside because I had a Skype call with someone.

AB: So do you think our winter will be shorter since the groundhog didn’t see his shadow?

DR: The winters here are never short.

AB: So you’ve experienced South Dakota winters your entire life, how has this one measured up to the past winters?

DR: We get terrible weather every year, and it’s hilarious because even the people that have been here forever are like ‘oh my gosh it’s so bad!’ And I’m like I don’t understand what you were expecting it’s always bad.

AB: Do you think you’ll end up living in South Dakota after you graduate or does the weather play a factor in that?

DR: The weather does not play a factor; I will go wherever I can get a job.