Player of the Pack: Triston Simpson

Junior Triston Simpson takes a shot over an Oral Roberts defender earlier this season. Molly Schiermeyer | The Volante

Triston Simpson is a junior basketball player from Lincoln, Neb. He averages 13.7 points per game, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 37 minutes. Simpson leads the Summit League in minutes per game and is second for the Coyotes in points per game this season.

Bailey Zubke: How do you stay fresh when you play 37 minutes per game throughout a season?

Triston Simpson: When playing that many minutes it is important to make sure you do as much icing and stretching as possible. I make sure and do that after every practice or game.

BZ: What are your goals for the remainder of the season?

TS: My goal hasn’t changed since the beginning of the season, I want to cut down the nets in Sioux Falls.

BZ: Do you have plans to play basketball after your senior year?

TS: I would love to play more basketball after my senior year.

BZ: Why did you choose to come to USD?

TS: I choose USD because I saw the program headed upward and connected well with the coaching staff that was recruiting me.

BZ: What is it like to know you get to play three of your final four games in the SCSC?

TS: It’s exciting. We will make sure everyone is ready to go because we have lost a couple in a row at home and our fans deserve to see us play hard and come out on top.