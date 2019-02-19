QT NailSpa: A new addition to downtown Vermillion

QT nails is now open in downtown Vermillion. They were previously located in Walmart. Temiloluwa Adeyemi

Cobe Nails, previously located in Walmart, upgraded to a new location late January.

QT NailSpa, owned by Quyen Ho and Tuan Nguyen, is located on 124 East Main Street. The nail salon has been in Walmart since it’s opening in 2007 and was previously owned by Nguyen’s brother.

Ho and Nguyen said they were planning to move once their lease with Walmart ended.

“As soon as we knew it was going to end…we decided to say, ‘Hey we’ve been in Walmart long enough. We have a well-built clientele. So why not go out and get a place of our own?’” Nguyen said.

Although they said Walmart was good to them, the move presented new opportunities.

“We wanted to have our own place instead of renting all the time,” Ho said. “In Walmart, it’s a franchise name…so we wanted to move out and have our own name.”

Katja Kassin, USD alum and Ho and Nguyen’s neighbor, said although she hasn’t been able to get her nails done for a while, she used to go to Cobe Nails in Walmart.

“Quyen and Tuan always provide wonderful services,” Kassin said. “They are very friendly and always very welcoming.”

In addition to buying the QT NailSpa building, Ho and Nguyen also bought the plaza previously named “University Cleaner Plaza” and renamed it “Main Street Plaza.”

There is no longer a dry cleaning business in the plaza, but Ho said they “still have people come in and ask for dry cleaning.”

Nguyen said they started planning this project in March, but the renovations took two-and-a-half months.

Ho and Nguyen said they contracted AMS Building Systems for the renovations after being pleased with the work they did on their house.

“There were about six rooms, and we tore it down to only keep two, and then we added a restroom,” Nguyen said.

Other renovations included tearing out the carpet to replace with tile and adding cabinetry along the walls.

“Mostly we moved all the tables and all the countertops from Walmart and repainted them,” Ho said. “Give it a new look.”

Kassin attended the open house for QT NailSpa and said the new place is absolutely gorgeous.

“It’s bright and beautiful,” Kassin said. “The details of the design are impeccable.”

In the spring, Ho and Nguyen said they have plans to contract AMS Building Systems to repaint the whole building.

Ho and Nguyen said they haven’t seen a change in business since moving, but they’re hoping to attract more college students.

“I think more students (will come) since it’s closer for them, they can just walk over,” Ho said.

QT NailSpa also now accepts credit cards, and Ho said she hopes this will bring more students since that is what they usually carry.

The next step for the nail salon is hiring more nail technicians, Nguyen said. Right now, Ho and Nguyen are the only workers.

“It’s hard to find to nail technicians,” Ho said. “Not a lot of people do nails, mostly hair or massage but not a lot of nails.”

The nail salon had to close for three weeks during the move, but Ho said their clients were patient throughout the process.

“They’ve been very supportive in our move here and always following us and being really nice and good too,” Ho said. “That’s why we have what we have right now.”