USD student passes unexpectedly

USD student Diedra Gatze passed away unexpectedly from a brain hemorrhage on Thursday, Feb. 14.

Gatze, 22, was a senior business administration major who was taking classes at the University Center in Sioux Falls this semester.

During their time at the Vermillion campus, Gatze was involved with Student Government Association (SGA), Spectrum and the Center for Diversity and Community (CDC).

“Diedra was strong-willed, independent, and an advocate,” read their obituary. “Diedra was a staunch leader who could make allies with great smiles, who spoke for the marginalized and underserved and took actions to improve the unfair or unjust with a passion to help others and better the community.”

“Diedra was an incredible human, always caring for the world around them and making everyone feel included,” Josh Sorbe, SGA president, said in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon. “My heart aches for your family, as you were taken so soon and had an impact on so many.”

“Please keep Diedra’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” Kim Grieve, Dean of Students, said in an email sent to the USD community Saturday afternoon.

The following resources are available to students: