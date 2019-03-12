New SGA executive team announced

The new executive team was sworn in at the Student Government Association (SGA) meeting Tuesday evening.

Carson Zubke and Hannah Booth were sworn in as President and Vice President by former President Josh Sorbe, and the rest of the executive team was nominated and confirmed..

Saeed Dabbour will be the next Director of Communication, Sophia Lima was re-elected as Director of Finance and Brady Jandl will be the Director of Operations.

Eight senators were also sworn in at the meeting: Macy Halverson, Tallon Everson, Kyle Sorbe, Amber Hulse, Dawson Cork, Kelsey Berger, Carissa Occhipinto and Erin Weightman.

Zubke said him and Booth are excited to bring new senators to SGA.

“We had eight senators sworn in out of over 20 so we’re hoping that we kind of fix that internal culture and really just make SGA fun again,” Zubke said.

Booth said they hope to fill the seats during the at-large senator process, leaving two seats open for next year’s freshmen positions. The application process will begin on March 13.

Zubke said he and Booth decided to run because of their passion for the student body.

“We know that’s a very kind of cheesy answer, but it’s really just giving us so many opportunities on campus,” Zubke said. “We want to make sure that’s something the students have in the future.”

Booth said they were driven to win because they believed they were the best candidates to represent the university.

“We plan to have that communication with the students and then also follow through with what we intend to do, and we have a lot of ideas that we’re excited to work on,” Booth said.

Sorbe reflected on his term as student body president during the meeting.



“Thank you to the Yotes for providing me this opportunity to serve you,” Sorbe said. “Opening the results letter that said I would be the next student body president last year meant a lot more than simply a title this year. I grew up as an openly gay kid in South Dakota where you seem to be the different one, but you all were accepting, open and provided me one of the most confidence-boosting opportunities a 21-year-old could ever ask for.”