In pictures: Graduation Day 2019

De Shonte' Helm smiles after receiving her degree during USD's 132nd annual graduation ceremony on Saturday. Austin Lammers | The Volante

May 5th, 2019 Campus comments

On May 4, 2019, the undergraduate class of 2019 gathered in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in celebration of their commencement as graduates of the university. The Volante trekked throughout Vermillion to capture the day’s moments.

8:43 a.m. | Cherry St.

A bronze Coyote howls at the Vermillion fog on the morning of graduation day. Austin Lammers | The Volante

8:49 a.m. | Rose St.

Students make their way to the Sanford Coyote Sports Center (SCSC) less than an hour before the beginning of the graduation ceremony. Austin Lammers | The Volante

9:03 a.m. | Sanford Coyote Sports Center

Leah Jeseritz and Miranda Ebach join the group of soon-to-be graduates on the practice courts of the SCSC. Austin Lammers | The Volante﻿

9:10 a.m. | Sanford Coyote Sports Center

Friends, family and loved ones of those graduating file into their seats for USD’s 132nd annual graduation ceremony. Austin Lammers | The Volante﻿

9:17 a.m. | Sanford Coyote Sports Center

Dr. Susan Keith-Gray, professor of music, plays the keyboard before the graduation ceremony begins. Austin Lammers | The Volante﻿

9:32 a.m. | Sanford Coyote Sports Center

A student finds someone special in the crowd as the graduating class enters the floor of the arena. Austin Lammers | The Volante﻿

10:22 a.m. | Sanford Coyote Sports Center

A full house watches students walk the stage and receive their degrees inside the SCSC. Peyton Beyers | The Volante

10:46 a.m. | Sanford Coyote Sports Center

A student who just walked the stage uses a defense against the arena’s bright lighting. Austin Lammers | The Volante﻿

10:50 a.m. | Sanford Coyote Sports Center

USD forward Trey Burch-Manning celebrates on the floor of the Sanford Coyote Sports Center for a final time. Austin Lammers | The Volante﻿

12:10 p.m. | Rose St.

The newest alumni of USD depart the SCSC after the conclusion of the 2019 graduation ceremony. Peyton Beyers | The Volante

2:55 p.m. | Franklin St.

(Left to right) Alexis Blanchard, Cecilia Kelly, Amber Maher, Aaron Peters and Kristian Hillberg convene at a graduation party. Austin Lammers | The Volante﻿

3:13 p.m. | Cedar St. & High St.

A group plays an enlarged version of pong on the sidewalk outside of a graduation party. Austin Lammers | The Volante﻿

3:13 p.m. | Cedar St. & High St.

A pair plays an enlarged version of Jenga on the sidewalk perpendicular to the enlarged version of pong. Austin Lammers | The Volante﻿

3:31 p.m. | Main St.

Sara Waltner (left) and Maria Lewis (right) play a normal-sized version of pong outside Varsity Pub. Austin Lammers | The Volante﻿

3:34 p.m. | Main St.

Junior Josh Sorbe smiles at a customer while tending bar during a graduation party at Varsity Pub. Austin Lammers | The Volante﻿

4:05 p.m. | Yale St.

(Left to right) Noah Stoeckman, Allie Bradsky, Claire Litzen, Alexis Weisenbach and Kathryn Opitz throw a penthouse celebration. Rachel Newville | The Volante

4:11 p.m. | Yale St.

A group circles up for a game of beer darts across the street from the National Music Museum. Austin Lammers | The Volante﻿

4:13 p.m. | University St.

An underage Coyote doesn’t let it stop him from participating in the drinking games. Austin Lammers | The Volante﻿

4:19 p.m. | University St.

Rachel Newville pumps a keg at a graduation party across the street from the hydrated Coyote. Austin Lammers | The Volante﻿

4:41 p.m. | Pine St.

“Can’t complain,” said Matt Nelson when asked for thoughts on his recent graduation. Austin Lammers | The Volante﻿

4:56 p.m. | Lincoln St.

Students soak up the sun on the deck during a graduation party. Austin Lammers | The Volante﻿

5:00 p.m. | Lincoln St.

Homeowners utilize floor space in their living room with two pieces of furniture. Austin Lammers | The Volante﻿

