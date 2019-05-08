Stanley Umude says he’s staying at USD

Stanley Umude drives past a Kansas defender on December 18, 2018. Molly Schiermeyer | The Volante

On April 18, Sophomore guard Stanley Umude entered the NCAA transfer portal. Today (May 8), Umude announced he has decided to stay USD after receiving offers from Arizona and California.

Umude was a first team all-Summit selection this year after a breakout campaign. Umude will join a senior laden roster for the 2019-2020 season.

Umude will be joined by seniors Brandon Armstrong, Tyler Peterson, Cody Kelley, Triston Simpson and Tyler Hagedorn. His decision to return does not come as a surprise to head coach Todd Lee, who told John Gaskins of KWSN Radio he still had a strong relationship with Umude and believed there was still a chance of Umude returning.

Think #GoYotes have no shot of Umude to coming back to USD? @CoachLeeUSD just told me he spoke w Stanley last night. “It’s not dead in the water. Stan & I have a very good relationship. He’s very tight with his teammates” Lee – 3:20 today @KWSNSports & https://t.co/GU5iaWDqjF pic.twitter.com/sKE8xfsG14 — John Gaskins (@johngaskins981) May 7, 2019



Umude bucks the trend of many talented mid-major athletes transferring for better opportunities. South Dakota State junior guard David Jenkins Jr. is still looking at his options after entering the transfer portal earlier this spring. Purdue-Fort Wayne, another Summit league school, lost two athletes to transferring this spring (Matt Weir and Dee Montgomery).

USD lost Nate Robinson to transfer earlier this spring, but landed transfers Ty Chisom, Kanon Koster (Nebraska-Kearney) and A.J. Plitzuweit (Augustana).