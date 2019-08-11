Set against the backdrop of the unfinished interior of the DakotaDome, the Coyote football team held their annual media day press conference Wednesday inside the DakotaDome Club at the Sanford Coyotes Sports Center.

The glimpse of the dome offered attendees sentiments of change; and almost as if the football team looked to follow suit, Head Coach Bob Nielson and company are determined to do things differently this season.

“This is one of the youngest groups I’ve ever had,” said Nielson. “They’re a group that’s worked really, really hard over the last year, a group that came away from 2018 not feeling good about the way we finished the year and set a course to be better in 2019.”

The Coyotes followed an 8-5 (4-4 CONF) 2017 season, which included a trip to the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs, with a 4-7 (3-5) record for the 2018 campaign. The team failed to make the playoffs.

One of the biggest changes the team will make this year is on the defensive side of the ball, where Nielson looks to shake things up with the hiring of new defensive coordinator Travis Johnson from Grand View University, who will implement a new defensive scheme.

“Travis brought in a scheme that’s very multiple,” said Nielson. “You’ll see us in a variety of looks, but the biggest part of this multiple scheme is how people play in coverage. It creates the thing that I was looking for, which is a defensive system that makes for a very difficult preparation.”

Nielson also stated the defense was already ahead of where he wanted them to be in terms of learning the new defense.

“Defensively, they’ve got pretty much their entire package in,” said Nielson. “Now they’ll spend the next three weeks working on situations and really trying to refine the base package.”

Senior defensive lineman Darrin Greenfield, who led the team with six sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss last season, added that Johnson had done a great job working with the players to learn the scheme.

“Ever since [Johnson] came in, he’s laid down exactly how he’s wanted it to be,” Greenfield said. “He’s been focused on every day taking steps to get better. He understands that it’s a brand-new defense for everybody.”

Nielson also hired former NFL linebacker Abdul Hodge this offseason, will serve as the team’s outside linebackers coach. Hodge, who earned All-Big Ten and All-American honors during his time as an Iowa Hawkeye, has quickly gained the respect of the members of the defense.

“Coach Hodge is a guy who’s had success everywhere he’s gone,” said junior linebacker Jack Cochrane. “He’s a guy who really knows what it takes to win football games. So, I’m just really absorbing everything I can from him, as well as the rest of the defensive staff, to help me out individually and I think it will help out the entire defensive unit.”

Joining Cochrane, Greenfield, and Nielson as speakers for the press conference were senior defensive lineman DeValon Whitcomb, senior quarterback Austin Simmons, senior wide receiver Dakari Allen, and junior offensive lineman Mason Scheidegger.

Scheidegger, who is one of only two upperclassmen on the offensive line this season, noted that the offense would undergo more refinements this season than changes. One main focus was for the offensive line to improve their run blocking.

“I don’t know if we’re really doing anything differently,” said Scheidegger. “We’re just focusing more on being more physical in the run game. Our pad level, technique, things like that.”

Coach Nielson also emphasized how physicality has been the focal point of the offensive line during the offseason.

“We weren’t physical enough at times [last year],” said Nielson. “We’ve made improvements in that regard in the offseason. I feel better about where we’re at, even with the youth that we have there, with being able to compete at a high level.”

Another man who will look to refine his game this season is Austin Simmons, who heads into his second full season as the Coyote’s starter. Simmons, who led the Missouri Valley Football Conference with 3,124 passing yards in the regular season last year, is looking to lead the team to more victories in close games.

“There were a lot of game last year where we were kind of in them,” Simmons said. “We really didn’t get blown out in a lot of games. Coach Nielson has been saying it, it’s kind of been our team slogan: ‘No excuses, just win.’ I think that type of mentality is what we need to bring to the table.”

The return of redshirt-sophomore Kody Case at receiver will certainly help, as both Simmons and Dakari Allen pointed out.

“Kody Case is a big asset to our offense,” said Allen. “With his speed, he’s great at beating defenders off the line. For anybody, it’s gonna be tough to guard him.”

“He’s very versatile,” Simmons said. “He can play in the slot, he can play outside. He can do a lot of different things, so he’s a good player to have,”

The coyotes will kick off the season at home for the first time since 2013, as they take on the visiting Montana Grizzlies on Saturday, August 31.