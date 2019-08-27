An experience, not an event: How housing tackled move-in day

USD football player Lincoln Gibbs carries a mini-fridge to North Complex Friday morning. Austin Lammers | The Volante

First impressions make or break an overall experience, whether at a restaurant or in a dormitory. That’s why USD housing tweaks the move-in day process annually to ensure incoming Coyotes are welcomed the right way.

Though every move-in day consists of a string of events from dawn to dusk, Cody Burggraff, assistant director of housing, said the university treats move-in day as less of an event and more of an experience.

“It probably isn’t their first interaction with people at USD, but it is their first impression with the college experience and the residence halls and we want that to be as stress – free as possible,” Burggraff said.

While housing is in charge of coordinating the move-in day experience, volunteers play a critical role as well. Faculty directs traffic. Students in campus organizations from Greek Life to athletics carry items upstairs and volunteers help lead the entire move-in day process.

“We couldn’t do it without them. The volunteers are the ones who take the stress away from the students,” Burggraff said. “We just coordinate it, but they are the ones doing the work that day. It would not be the same without them. It would just crash.”

A freshman’s first interaction once arriving on campus is often with these student volunteers. They’re more than just people carrying futons up stairwells, Burggraff said.

“People wanting to volunteer with move-in day shows that there is a love for USD on this campus and in the community,” Burggraff said. “Do you want to go carry fridges all day? Probably not really, but they do it for the experience to welcome people to USD.”

Members from Pi Kappa Alpha prepare to move a futon up the stairs of Richardson Hall on Friday morning. Chloe Fullenkamp | The Volante

Tatiana Maslennikova, a first-year international student from Russia, said move-in day was emotional but the process relieved some stress.

“It was an emotional day, but I am just so happy I get to study at the university,” she said. “I am excited to experience new cultures and get to know more about the USD community.”

Unlike last year, when an overflow forced students to cohabit hall lounges, North Complex and other dorms on campus now have vacant rooms, according to Burggraff. Burggraff said he’s still awaiting final housing numbers from the South Dakota Board of Regents. Those numbers will be released after “Freeze Day” — the last day to add or drop a class with a full refund — on Sept. 5, said Kim Grieve, Dean of Students.

This year’s freshmen class has already shown initiative for campus involvement, Grieve said, stating that 500 students attended USD volleyball’s home exhibition opener on Saturday, compared to a total attendance of 396 at last year’s home opener.

“Our Coyote Crazies have really worked to get them excited and involved which has really paid off,” Grieve said. “We are super excited for a new year.”