Two members from Phi Kappa Alpha transfer a matress from the parking lot into North Complex. Chloe Fullenkamp | The Volante

Welcome back, Coyotes! The Volante will be out and about the campus and the community all Friday capturing the happenings during move-in day. Check back throughout the day for fresh photos. 8:30 a.m. / North Complex Trevor Shoshone carries a storage drawer into North Complex on Friday morning. Over 100 students had moved into their rooms by 8:30 a.m., according to assistant housing director Cody Burggraff. Chloe Fullenkamp | The Volante

8:38 / North Complex Alpha Xi Delta members Kylee Patrick (left) and Kironee Randall (right), two of 850 student volunteer movers, smile while awaiting the next fleet of vehicles outside of North Complex. Austin Lammers | The Volante 8:45 / Coyote Village A Verm Cat greets incoming students at the door of Coyote Village on Friday morning. Austin Lammers | The Volante 11:16 a.m. / Walmart Ethan Heitman, a freshman runner on the USD track and field team, finds a storage device for his new room. Chloe Fullenkamp | The Volante 11:27 a.m. / Walmart Freshman medical biology student Olivia Raasch (middle) stocks up on notebooks with her parents Eric (left) and Hilda (right) at Walmart on Friday. Her plans for move-in day include a job interview at the Red Roof Inn in the afternoon. Austin Lammers | The Volante 11:44 a.m. / Walmart A gourmet pasta meal sits alone in a cart at Walmart. Chloe Fullenkamp | The Volante 12:37 p.m. / North Complex A brave sibling leads her family into the Beede/Mickelson entrance of North Complex. Austin Lammers | The Volante 12:42 p.m. / North Complex Two lifting partners lift a mini-fridge from the south lawn of North Complex. One used his legs, the other… not so much. Austin Lammers | The Volante