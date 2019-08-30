The Heights prepares for game day as alternative tailgate option

The Heights, a student-only apartment complex, sits directly west of the DakotaDome on Dakota Street. Austin Lammers | The Volante

USD administrators have audibled their plans for football game day — the first of which begins at Saturday’s sunrise — in the midst of the DakotaDome’s year-long makeover. A half-capacity venue means fans without tickets must search for a gameday experience outside the Dome.



This includes a redesigned tailgate to accommodate an influx of students without tickets, but some of these students could opt to spend gameday across the street at The Heights or The Quarters — Vermillion’s newest luxury apartment complexes — something Athletic Director Dave Herbster addressed in an interview with the Argus Leader in July.



“I don’t know what to expect,” said Nick Bruhn, Director of Student Housing at The Heights, the student-only complex which features a swimming pool, 18-foot video board, pickleball court, grills and firepits in its courtyard. “I’m not too worried about it. The only thing I’m worried about is people making a mess.”



Bruhn said he does expect students to come and go through courtyard’s gates throughout the day, and security is in place to prevent injuries or damages. No incidents have occurred since The Heights opened in the summer, he said.



Vermillion Police met with Bruhn on Thursday to discuss safety issues around the area — mainly students commuting to and from the USD tailgate area with open containers.



Sam Matson, a graduate law school student who lives on The Heights’ first floor, said he isn’t concerned for or bothered by game day’s potential commotion.



“In a way, it’s good for us if we like tailgates here,” he said.



“It also could get annoying though,” said Zach Lundquist, Matson’s roommate who’s pursuing is M.B.A. “The music staying on late at night was an issue until a few weeks ago. It hasn’t been too big of an issue lately.”



Bruhn said he sends emails to every resident notifying them of any upcoming event held at The Heights, reminding them of the building’s policy and to clean up after themselves.



Herbster reached out to The Heights to inquire of a possible partnering for tailgate, Bruhn said. Though it’s still a future possibility, the two will remain separate for now.



If all goes well, Bruhn said he plans on sponsoring more game day events through football season.



“We built the courtyard so people could actually go do this,” he said. “I think it’s gonna be great, I think the kids are gonna have a lot of fun, and I think it’ll be awesome that they can walk across the street for the game.”

