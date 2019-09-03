Coyotes fall to Cyclones for first loss of the season

Senior Anne Rasmussen drops for a hit. Liz Wewel / The Volante

USD (3-1) fell in straight sets to Iowa State (2-1) in Ames, IA on Tuesday evening.

The Cyclones won each set by at least six points inside Hilton Coliseum, achieving game scores of 25-19, 25-18, 25-19.

Iowa State bested USD in kills (51-32), aces (5-4), and assists (45-29) to back a strong .305 hitting percentage.

Sophomore setter Madison Jurgens tallied nine digs to partner her 26 assists. Senior defensive specialist Anne Rasmussen totaled 14 digs and senior defensive specialist Mehana Fonesca added 11.

Freshman outside hitter Elizabeth Juhnke supplied 10 of the 32 kills USD had on the night, while sophomore middle blocker Maddie Wiedenfeld contributed seven.

Senior outside hitter Josie Herbst led the Cyclone offensive charge with 13 kills. Junior setter Piper Mauck added 35 assists.

Following their first loss of the season, USD travels to Kansas City to take on Tulsa, Kansas City, and Louisiana Tech at the Kangaroo Klassic starting on Friday.