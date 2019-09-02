Editorial: Advice for freshmen

Another year, another freshman class. We at The Volante understand that freshman year can be a scary time of transitions, so we’ve compiled a list of our best advice for those navigating their first year on campus.

Wear your USD ‘23 shirt as much as possible. Upperclassmen will see that you’re a freshman and will then want to offer you helpful advice!

Make sure you don’t meet new people that didn’t go to your high school! Hanging out with the same friends you’ve always had ensures that you will have a well-rounded college experience.

Keep candles in your dorm room. Put the candle into an old wine bottle for extra effect and to make your Pinterest page come to life!

Always press the button when walking across Cherry Street. Safety is our number one priority!

Don’t spend your flex. You only have $1,000, so you’ll definitely want to save it up and spend it all in the last three weeks of the semester on 46 bottles of laundry detergent for your mom.

8 a.m. classes are lifesavers! Sign up for as many as possible, you’ll thank yourself later for the opportunity to become addicted to caffeine!

When the MUC is quiet at night because people are doing their homework, make sure to liven up the space and scream as loudly as possible. Upperclassmen will think you are fun and invite you to parties!

When walking to social gatherings, keep your alcohol visible and in its properly labeled container. The police will appreciate your honesty!

Carrying your lanyard isn’t trendy! For maximum clout levels, wear your lanyard and keys around your neck.