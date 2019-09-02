Flamez Tobacco opens doors in Vermillion

Flamez Tobacco & Vapor is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. Lexi Kerzman | The Volante

A Minnesota-based tobacco and vapor shop expanded into Vermillion this summer.

Flamez Tobacco & Vapor shop, previously only open in Minnesota, added a store on Vermillion’s Cherry Street as well as a location in Sioux City, Iowa.

Flamez sells tobacco products, vaping products as well as drinking accessories. Vermillion store manager Brian McDonald said the Flamez team has over 12 years of experience in the tobacco industry and is “the most experienced in town.”

“You are not going to find a staff that knows more and that’s just a fact,” he said. “We just try to do the best we can for ourselves.”

Although the Vermillion is a smaller community, McDonald said business has been steady and he has enjoyed getting to know customers entering through the doors.

“I really like the town. It has a small-town feel but there are 20,000 people here so it’s crazy,” McDonald said. “I think we’re friendly and people want to come back so we have gotten to know the community.”

Although there’s a similar shop in Vermillion, VI E-Cig & Vape Lounge, Flamez has made a name for themselves by giving customers the best customer service they can, McDonald said.

“To be honest, we aren’t focused on our competition, we are just focused on doing the best we can ourselves,” McDonald said. “We just try to constantly build and offer the widest variety and quality products at the most affordable prices.”

