Grubhub replaces Tapingo at USD

Grubhub has replaced Tapingo as the food ordering service at USD.

Grubhub bought out Tapingo for $150 million last fall, and students have a short time before the app switches to the Grubhub platform.

The apps will essentially run the same. Students download the Grubhub app and transfer their information to the app or sign up with GrubHub and add USD to their location.

“Students who had a Tapingo profile will have to do some of the setup work they originally did with Tapingo, now with Grubhub,” Doug Wagner, Muenster University Center (MUC) and Student Programming Director said. “That means going in the settings (on Grubhub) and selecting the college campus as their location and going from there.”

Wagner said Grubhub was looking to enter the college campus market and found that Tapingo was a large competitor. With Tapingo already being on many college campuses, Grubhub made the decision to buy the company out.

“A lot of the questions we got at the MUC front desk at the beginning of the school year are, ‘Hey, I have an account, I have my credit card all hooked up, but I’m not seeing any of the restaurants.’ That’s because they need to go into locations and say you are at the University of South Dakota,” Wagner said.

Grubhub works with off-campus restaurants, enabling students to order food outside of Vermillion, something Tapingo didn’t offer. Students must add their credit or debit card to their Grubhub account to use the off-campus restaurants in other cities.

“The added benefit is that Grubhub does have other restaurants in their system in other cities,” Wagner said. “Say they’re going up to the Twin Cities for the weekend – there’s probably some Grubhub stuff they can tap into up there. If anything it offers them more for what they were already getting.”

Grubhub also delivers, but Wagner said he isn’t of aware of any conversations about adding the service at USD. Logistical issues, like whether Aramark or Grubhub employees would be in charge of delivery, are one potential reason for no delivery service at the moment.

The GrubHub app is available in the App Store and Google Play Store for no charge.