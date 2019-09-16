Technology is our friend

The world is headed to the internet.

This isn’t exactly a new theory, but every day the world gets closer and closer to being fully digital.

We take photos on our phones, we shop on our phones, we get the news from our phones. We even check the weather on our phones. Classes can be taught online — even USD traded a physical bookstore for an online format.

In 2016, 85 percent of enterprise decision-makers believed they had a two year period to make large strides in the direction of online branding before they were to suffer financially.

Now in 2019, we see just how serious the concept of moving more and more onto the digital landscape has infiltrated our culture.

Name a brand that doesn’t have an Instagram or Twitter. Name a brand that isn’t fully accessible online. We live in an age where access to the internet is becoming an integral part of our lives.

People are making careers out of finding ways to influence their followers on social media. It has become a trend for companies to reach out to popular Instagram pages in order to gain recognition in a digital landscape.

And the truth is that technology acting as a major facet of our lives will only continue.

In a Pew Research study, a staggering “47% of respondents predict that individuals’ well-being will be more helped than harmed by digital life in the next decade.”

Frankly, there isn’t much we can do about it. The world as we know it is getting more and more wrapped around the technology we hold so near and dear to our pockets and purses and backpacks.

If you take away a person’s phone, they’re suddenly without access to their camera, their calculator, their GPS, their music. Our whole lives live in our phones. It’s not always a bad thing. With such powerful technology literally in the palm of our hands, we have access to a number of features beyond simply “telephone” and have access to information that generations before us could only have dreamed of having.

As 13 percent of the population qualifies as a Digital Native, according to PBS, the world is at a point in its history where it ought to embrace the knowledge and accessibility to information that it has.

Yes, because so much information can be posted online it is our duty to be sure we are media literate, considering however, that with each passing day people are getting more and more involved in the world of the internet, it is safe to assume that social media literacy will come with time.

In the end, it is important to embrace the exciting, new technology that is being bestowed upon us and simply take the future by the iPhone and get on board.