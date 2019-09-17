The Rant: The MUC Dining mosh pit

Dear people who huddle by MUC Dining waiting for it to open,

Nothing irritates me more on a busy Monday morning than not being able to walk through the MUC from my 10 o’clock class to my 11 o’clock class because you are all huddled around the gates of MUC Dining like moths to light waiting for them to open. I’m sick of elbowing my way through the crowd. You’re waiting outside the gate like it’s Black Friday at Best Buy; I’m honestly shocked some of you haven’t started bringing tents and lawn chairs yet. I just don’t understand the purpose. Not only do you have to stand there – wasting precious physical energy – you then have to immediately wait in line with the rest of the herd to swipe your card. Then, when you get inside to get your food, it’s crowded. Instead of forming a mosh pit outside the MUC Dining gate, I suggest that you find yourself a coveted MUC booth and wait there instead.

– Kelli Susemihl, Opinion Presentation Editor