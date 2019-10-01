Editorial: Get involved during D-Days

We’ve heard it all. Vermillion is so boring. There’s nothing to do on this campus.

We have good and bad news for those of you who feel this way. The bad news is you’re not trying hard enough. The good news is that there are, in fact, things to do in Vermillion.

Did you know there are over 150 student organizations on campus? From Coyote Crazies to Coyote News to Greek Life, there is something for everyone.

The holiday season, D-Days, is finally upon us, and now is the perfect time for you to get involved on campus.

Go to the actual events that the Dakota Days Committee plans out. Among a number of other social events, there is a hypnotist show, a street dance and a bingo game.

For some, this week will be about drinking, sure, but please don’t automatically assume that every university-planned event is lame.

Maybe, to break up your week-long bender, take a stop at one of these functions.

How many students at USD even know about Dakota Days traditions? Not many. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing; we all have different interests.

But this D-Days season, if you’re going to complain that our school is boring and D-Days is lame, then maybe you should get out of your room and do something for once.

Get out and go to the street dance. If drinking isn’t your thing, good for you. You don’t have to drink. Go there to people-watch. Trust us, there will be plenty of entertaining people walking around, and you don’t have to be intoxicated to enjoy seeing all the weird things they do.

For some reason, having school spirit has become something people think is lame. The events are lame because no one goes to them.

When you look back at your college experiences, what are you going to see? Are you going to be happy with the fact that the only thing you did in your free time was sit in your room and watch another rerun of 90 Day Fiance?

College is the perfect time to do things that you either haven’t done, or things that put you out of your comfort zone. We’re not saying go out and get belligerent. We’re just saying to put yourself out there sometimes before bashing the university for not being “cool” enough. Boring people get bored.

There are plenty of opportunities for fun that USD has to offer, but you need to do your part. Seek them out, and don’t turn your nose up to everything that comes up.