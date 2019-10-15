Have or need dress or winter clothes? These student two organizations are hosting donation bins

Kelli Susemihl I The Volante Civil Service Advisory Council set up donation bins around campus for people to donate winter clothing. Peyton Beyers | The Volante

Two organizations are hosting clothing drives to help students prepare for job interviews and the cooler weather.

Career Ambassadors is holding a professional clothing drive; the Civil Service Advisory Council (CSAC) is holding a coat and winter clothing drive. Both organizations have set up bins in various buildings around campus to collect the clothing.

Ashmita Ghosh, a junior psychology major and the president of Career Ambassadors, said this is the first year the organization is holding a clothing drive. The purpose is to collect professional clothing that students can wear to jobs, interviews and meetings, which will be distributed at a large event in mid-November.

“As college students, we’re always doing something where we need to dress professional,” she said. “The way we look on the outside really impacts how people will perceive us and it’s not always feasible for college students to buy professional clothing especially because it’s so expensive.”

Ghosh said they have already collected several donations from the bins.

“We’re hoping we will have a lot of items for people to pick out of. So far we have had really good responses from the people who have been donating,” she said. “We’ve had great collection from the law school, the education school… everyone has been so enthusiastic about it and I’m really glad at how it’s turning out.”

The Career Ambassadors professional clothing drive will end Nov. 4; donation bins can be found in North Complex, the Muenster University Center, Old Main, Coyote Village, the Beacom School of Business, Delzell and the law school library.

Russell Osterberg, president of CSAC, which represents the civil service employees at USD, said their clothing drive focuses on providing warm clothes for Vermillion residents and their children. He said they are looking for gently used coats and jackets of all sizes, as well as new gloves, mittens, hats and scarves.

“Fall looks to have winter mixed in early. Kids should not have to limit their outdoor activities because they lack a warm coat,” he said. “This gives the opportunity to put down the screened device and go outdoors to be a child.”

Osterberg said their donation bins have already seen winterwear.

“There are good responses… I just went by the UPD area and that bin is full with coat sleeves sticking out,” he said. “It is good to see such a welcomed response.”

The CSAC clothing drive bins will be out until Oct. 31; they can be found in the Al Neuharth Media Center, the Med School, I.D. Weeks Library, the MUC, Slagle Hall, the University Police Department and the Wellness Center.

The donated items will be taken to Grace Baptist Church for distribution.