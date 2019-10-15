Medical School Dean receives prestigious women’s advancement award

Mary Nettleman was named the recipient of the Elizabeth and Emily Blackwell Award. USD

The Dean of USD Stanford School of Medicine has been named the 2019-2020 recipient for the Elizabeth and Emily Blackwell Award for Outstanding Contributions to Advancing the Careers of Women in Medicine. The national award is presented by the American College of Physicians.

Mary Nettleman has been the dean of the medical school since 2012 and is also the vice president of USD’s Division of Health Affairs. Since the start of her tenure at USD, Nettleman has recruited women to enter administrative and faculty positions in the Stanford School of Medicine, making nearly half of the school’s leadership to be female.

Her colleagues nominated her for the award and commend her for the advancements she has trailblazed.

“We have witnessed what she has done for the cause of women, really since she came here to South Dakota as Dean,” said Tim Ridgway, Dean of Faculty Affairs at USD.

Before USD, Nettleman worked at Michigan State University, Indiana University and the University of Iowa. Nettleman’s work as a clinician, researcher, academic leader and women’s health advocate demonstrates her dedication to her career, Ridgway said.

“She is constantly standing up for women’s health and women’s rights. She is very much pushing the forefront making sure we are breaking through our unconscious bias,” Ridgway said.