Pi Beta Phi, Lambda Chi Alpha haunted house to take place next week

Pi Beta Phi and Lambda Chi Alpha are hosting their annual haunted house on Oct. 24 and 25 with their theme being hospital and insane asylums this year.

The haunted house is a fundraising event for Lamdba Chi Alpha and Pi Beta Phi. The event’s proceeds are split between Lambda Chi Alpha and Pi Beta Phi. Each chapter donates the money to the charity of their choice. Lambda Chi Alpha donates their proceeds to Feeding South Dakota, while Pi Beta Phi donates to Read, Lead, Achieve.

The theme for this year’s haunted house is hospital/insane asylum according to Pi Beta Phi vice president of philanthropy Madeline Bertram. There will be an assortment of themed rooms, including a morgue, surgery room and waiting room full of dead people. There is also a room with “crazy people in straightjackets ,” Bertram said.

The two Greek Life chapters start planning for the event roughly a month in advance, their first step is to hold a meeting to try and decide a theme.

There are 25-to-30 people volunteering at the house each night during the two hour window at the haunted house.

Last year’s haunted house brought in roughly 800 people and raised just under $4,000 according to the Volante. The Haunted House is held each year at Lambda Chi Alpha’s house.

The haunted house runs Oct. 23-24 from 7-9 p.m. at Lambda Chi Alpha’s house.