Friends aren’t therapy

In college, many people find their lifelong friends and tend to disclose information about themselves they wouldn’t tell just anyone. Finding those friends and building those relationships can be life-changing for many people, but when does disclosing information and venting about the drama in your life become more than just that?

When does mock a therapy session, where you’re dumping your emotional burdens on an empathetic friend who is not a trained therapist equipped to handle the things you’re going through, go too far?

There’s a reason why conflict of interest is a guideline in licensed therapists’ practices.

Having therapy sessions with a family member or a friend is frowned upon because of the evident incapability to be neutral and objective when dealing with family or friends.

On Wake Up Vermillion – a television show I produced last year – guest Maddie Butterfield said to me, “My mom told me when I was young ‘Maddie, everybody in the world needs a therapist because life’s too hard to go through on your own.”

A truly unforgettable quote because it is so true. Life is too hard to go through without any help, but your friends are not the answer for serious issues.

Going to therapy and getting help is nothing to be ashamed of; it’s actually very common.

According to a survey done by American Psychological Association, 61% of college students seek counseling because of anxiety. They reported other concerns including depression, stress, family issues, academic performance, and relationship problems.

Using your friends for therapy may seem like the best option at the time, but you’re setting yourself up for a lose-lose situation. You will not get the care necessary and your friend will feel the weight of the emotional thoughts you shared.

Love your friends, love yourself and get the help you need.