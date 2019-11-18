International Club hosts Night Gala

The International Club hosted its annual Gala event in the MUC Ballroom to kick off International Week. Lauren Johnson | The Volante

It was a night filled with cuisine from around the world, a lively atmosphere and performances — from students Bollywood to beatboxing.

International Club hosted its annual Gala event in the Munester University Center Ballroom to kick off International Education Week. From the red carpet to the stage, students from the club represented different countries through song and dance.

Yuzina Subedi, President of the International Club, said she hoped people enjoyed the night as they do their best to showcase as many countries possible to give people the most geographically diverse experience.

“I believe having these types of events where the community is able to come together and celebrate diversity is something that represents diversity at USD really well,” Subedi said.

The night included a Parade of Flags with students in traditional attire presenting flags from each country represented at the event, dinner that included dishes from Greece, East Asia, East Europe and France, various performances from students, and a Kahoot.

Abuor Ajith, a first-year student, said it is exciting to see so many different cultures up close in this setting.

“I have never really been to anything like this before so experiencing this event is very eye-opening to me,” Ajith said.

Kate Solberg, a sophomore, said she enjoys the glimpse of how countries and cultures use different flavors and combinations to create something special. One of the best ways for her to learn about different cultures is through different dishes, she said.

“The food is always one of my favorite parts because around the world, food is used to bring people together.”

The Gallager Center has prepared week-long celebrations for International Education Week, including informational sessions and game get-togethers. In addition, Aramark is preparing international cuisine all week.