SAAC wraps up conference-wide food drive competition

SAAC's next Food Fight Week is scheduled for Jan. 18-24. Photo courtesy of USD Athletics

During USD soccer, volleyball and football events this week, the Student Athlete Advisory Committee set up tables to collect donations for their annual ‘Food Fight Week’.

The food collection is a competition with other schools in the Summit League. Normally, schools participate in Food Fight Week at the same time, but this year, each school chose a week to collect, said senior pole vaulter and SAAC president Ethan Bray.

“We just want to make a difference in the community and help,” Bray said. “We chose this past week and thought it was especially important because Thanksgiving is coming up. We wanted to make sure that they have enough money to buy all that they need for this upcoming holiday season.”

The team who brings in the highest poundage of food (cash donations are worked into the amount), wins, said Bray. Along with the approach of Thanksgiving, the high volume of sporting events made last week ideal.

“We also did a promotion with tickets at the football game this past Saturday,” Bray said. “We did pretty well (over the past week).”

Bray said he feels the impact personally, as he enjoys helping families around the holidays.

“I like the feeling that I’m making a difference in someone’s life, just by helping provide,” he said. “Granted, I’m not donating hundreds of dollars myself, but I am initiating the means by which the food gets donated. I was just glad that we could give like continuously provide for that. In a bigger sense, kind of on a bigger scale.”

SAAC is the representative body of student-athletes on campus, a mediator between faculty and athletic administration that also puts on events to raise money for causes, Bray said. They will spearhead another food donation event next semester, running Jan. 18-24.

“A lot of kids don’t carry a lot of cash on them, but we’re going to try to get the word out a little bit better,” Bray said. “So maybe kids can have their wallets on them or cash on them.”