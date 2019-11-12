The world needs more kindness

Kindness can be hard to find in today’s world. It seems like every time we look at the news there’s something negative happening and the good doesn’t seem to be highlighted as much – if at all.

Wednesday is World Kindness Day, and while I think this is a good thing, I also think we should strive to celebrate kindness every day.

Everyone is capable of doing random acts of kindness every day, whether it is getting your friend a coffee or helping a classmate with homework. There’s always an opportunity to do something to better someone’s day.

Champale Anderson, a 48-year-old St. Louis woman, provides over 100 school lunches every day for children in her neighborhood. This is on top of taking care of her own six children. The story of her good deeds was picked up by major media outlets all over the country and she was celebrated for her generosity.

This is an excellent example of someone has done good for others and restore everyone’s faith in humanity.

Being kind is also good for your health. According to a Good Housekeeping article, being nice can lower your blood pressure and cholesterol levels, increase productivity, decrease stress, and give your immune system a little boost.

This time of year it’s especially important to remember to be patient and understanding. The holiday season can be difficult for some people who are dealing with the loss of loved ones, and it’s beginning to get very stressful for students.

So in the future, you can incorporate a few easy things to spread a little kindness. Hold the door open for someone. Compliment a friend on their outfit. Make sure your friends take a study break. Call a loved one and thank them for their presence in your life.

One way I plan on being extra kind today is checking up on friends I haven’t spoken to in a while. It’s really as simple as sending a text with an encouraging message to brighten someone’s day.

So please, make sure to be kind today, but remember to be kind every day.