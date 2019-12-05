Volleyball defeats Central Michigan in first round NIVC win

The Coyotes win their first game of the tournament on Thursday and now advance to the next round of play in the NIVC tournament. Madilyn Sindelar | The Volante

The South Dakota volleyball team defeated Central Michigan in the first round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championships after a first set loss on Thursday night.

Inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, the coyotes moved up to 28 and two in the season while 11 and oh at home pushing their home court went streak to 15. The team won by sets of 20-25, 25-15, 25-20 and 25-19 for the victory over the Chippewas.

USD led a strong offense of attack with six Coyotes with at least five kills to lead the way for a team that had a total of 61 kills in the four-set win.

Senior outside hitter Elizabeth Junkhe has 16 kills, junior outside hitter Sami Slaughter has 12 while sophomore Maddie Wiendenfeld has 11 kills.

Sophomore setter Madison Jurgens posted 49 assists and 10 digs to achieve her 17th double-double of the season.

Senior defensive specialist Anne Rasmussen had 27 digs while sophomore outside hitter Lolo Weideman matched her career-high with 16 digs.

The Coyotes were also able to register 15 total team blocks, while freshman Madison Harms had a solo block.

The Coyotes play Friday at 2 p.m. inside the SCSC as they take on UNLV for the second round of the NIVC.