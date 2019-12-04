Women’s basketball defeats Creighton Bluejays 72-65

Senior guard Ciara Duffy, 24, is now the eighth-highest career scorers for the Coyotes after scoring 13 points against Creighton on Wednesday. Peyton Beyers | The Volante

The women’s basketball team downed Creighton in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Wednesday, beating the Bluejays 72-65. The No. 24 ranked Coyotes (8-1) topped their Big East opponent (6-2) after taking the lead on the first play of the game.

During the two teams’ fifth straight meeting, Coyote redshirt sophomore and center Hannah Sjerven set a career-high mark with 28 points to lead USD to victory.

Sjerven was one rebound short from hitting her first double-double with 28 points, nine boards and a season-high five blocked shots. She was 9-of-15 from the court, while also sinking 10 free throws. Sjerven was able to successfully draw nine fouls, while not committing one herself. She is also now in sixth place for the most blocks in USD history, with 82 in her career.

“We had to make sure we stayed 1-1 and make them play at our chest then just drive and kick,” Sjerven said.

Another key player in the win was senior guard Ciara Duffy who accumulated 13 points, five boards and four assists. Duffy also climbed to eighth on USD’s career scoring list.

Other strong playmakers were senior guard Madison McKeever totaling eight points, senior forward Taylor Fredrick sinking eight points and junior guard Liv Korngable also tallied eight points.

“My teammates did a really job, I couldn’t have scored that much if they didn’t give me the ball,” McKeever said.

The Coyotes boast the nation’s 10th best 3-point shooting percentage at 21.4% success behind the arc.

The Coyotes take on Coppin State on Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the SCSC.