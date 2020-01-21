Yotes For Life, SFRR use films to discuss abortion

Students For Reproductive Rights (SFRR) and Yotes For Life are using the big screen to express their opinions to USD’s students and the Vermillion community.

SFRR President Krista Honomichl said the group partnered up with Med Students For Choice in the showing of the 2016 documentary “Trapped” last Monday.

Prior to the documentary showing, SFRR held a social hour at the Bean with representatives with N.A.R.A.L Pro-choice South Dakota, Planned Parenthood South Dakota, South Dakota Access For Every Woman and Med Students For Choice.

“Trapped” examines the 2016 Supreme Court case “Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt”. In this case, Texas required abortion providers to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles. Whole Woman’s Health argued the law created a burden for women who wanted an abortion and eventually won the case.

Honomichl said the case discussed in “Trapped” is similar to a Supreme Court case from Louisiana, “June Medical Services LLC v. Gee.” In this ongoing case, two abortion clinics might shut down if the doctors don’t receive admitting privileges. Honomichl said this case could impact South Dakota law.

“If the Supreme Court chooses to overturn the precedent that they changed three years ago, it is my prediction that South Dakota will pass the law that would require these things,” Honomichl said.

Yotes For Life President Jaedon Foreman said in an email interview with The Volante that Yotes For Life co-sponsored a showing of the movie “Unplanned” with Vermillion Right to Life.

They also are planning their own showings of “Unplanned” and “Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer” on campus this spring.

“Unplanned” tells the story of a former Planned Parenthood director who quit her job after feeling appalled by abortion procedures.

“Unplanned shows just how horrible abortion truly is and how even if you indirectly support it, you are still essentially complicit in murder,” Foreman said.

“Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer” is a film about Kermit Gosnell, a physician and former abortion provider. Gosnell was convicted of several crimes, including first-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and 24 felonies of performing illegal abortions.

“‘Gosnell’ highlights the cruelty of abortion and how people and organizations like Planned Parenthood sell baby body parts for profit,” Foreman said.

Foreman said he wants people to see these films so they can learn more about abortions.

As the conversation continues, both presidents said Yotes For Life and SFRR will aim to reach a local audience with films and other events throughout the school year.