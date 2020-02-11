Balancing Act: Nationally ranked basketball, nursing

Claudia Kunzer and Monica Arens plan to enter the nursing program later this month. Peyton Beyers | The Volante

The Coyote women’s basketball team ranked 16th in the USA Today/Coaches Poll and 21st in the Associated Press Top 25 poll this week, but these student-athletes find time to just be students.

Juniors Monica Arens and Claudia Kunzer are nursing majors. Both are hoping to get into the nursing program this month and play vital roles on the Coyote women’s basketball team.

Arens and Kunzer have taken all but one class together since freshman year, Kunzer said. The one class the two didn’t take together was freshman English. Kunzer said Arens does a good job keeping her accountable.

“Monica is usually telling me, ‘Claudia we need to go study.’ I’ll say, ‘Oh really are you sure, I gotta watch one more episode of my show,’ and she will say ‘No, we gotta go study,'” Kunzer said. “(Then I’ll say) ‘all right, let’s go study.’”

Both players were aware of the time required to be a nursing major and athlete Kunzer said.

“We know what we’re getting into when we decided we wanted to do the nursing program,” Kunzer said. “I think everyone around us, coach Plitzuweit, our nursing advisors, teammates and roommates, they’re all helping us. We have that mindset where we can do this. We know what’s going on. We know we have to study and we also have basketball and to eat and shower.”

The Coyote women play 14 games away from Vermillion this season, five of which happened over winter break. Trips to Boston, Green Bay and Salt Lake City in the non-conference play take students out of school for multiple days depending on when the games are played.

The Coyote women are wrapping up a three-game road stand where the team traveled to Omaha, Denver and Grand Forks. Kunzer and Arens agreed the professors at USD are understanding of the team’s travel and work with their schedules.

“Honestly one of the best things about USD is the professors,” Kunzer said. “They’re here to help us. We miss a class, ‘Oh we’ll come meet with you, you need a time, tell us what time you need and we will come meet with you,’ so I think that’s what’s really special about USD.”

Arens and Kunzer said head coach Dawn Plitzuweit recruits players who can work as hard off the court as they do on the court.

“Coach Plitzuweit does a really good job of if we’ve been on the road for three days,” Arens said, “we’ll (the coaches) give you a day off to catch up on what you need to to get caught up with and then we’ll meet again the following day. She does a really good job of making sure we’re staying on top of things.”

As the season comes to a close, both players said they know stakes are getting higher, but their school work never becomes an afterthought.

“There’s things here and there that you might procrastinate on a little bit, but I think that says a lot about our team,” Arens said. “We’re all so competitive that in any area, whether it’s school, relationships, friendships or basketball, we want to be the best that we can be in every area of our life.”

The Coyote women take on Western Illinois in Vermillion Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. The two road trips that remain for USD are to Tulsa, Oklahoma Saturday and Brookings on Feb. 22.