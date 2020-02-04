Former Coyote star signs NFL contract

Former USD quarterback Chris Streveler signed a futures contract with the National Football League’s Arizona Cardinals Tuesday afternoon.

Streveler is signing just months after contributing to the Canadian Football League’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers Grey Cup run in November.

Streveler played at USD in the 2016-17 seasons. During his senior campaign, Streveler led the Coyotes to the FCS Playoffs and was the runner-up for the Walter Payton Award, the award given to the top offensive player in FCS play.

In his senior campaign, Streveler set 20 school records and five Missouri Valley Football Conference records. He threw for 4,134 yards and was responsible for 4,854 total yards during his senior season.

Streveler signed with the Blue Bombers after going undrafted in the NFL draft. He threw for 2,698 yards and 19 touchdowns in his two seasons. Streveler also ran for 1,167 yards on 204 carries and 22 scores.

Streveler has drawn comparisons to Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints, Cardinals writer Darren Urban said. Streveler also reportedly worked out for the Buccaneers and Dolphins.

Streveler joins a quarterback room of Kyler Murray and Drew Anderson. Last season’s backup Brett Hundley is a free agent this March. Murray, last year’s number one pick in the NFL draft started all 16 games last season for the Cardinals.