Letter to the Editor: We can be better

On Monday, USD hosted a student forum to address recent racial slurs used by a student organization to promote their event. Thank you to those that attended and genuinely listened with an open mind and heart. The focus of the forum was to hear student voices conveying their viewpoints on the issue and what they would like to be done. We encouraged students to start their communication at a grassroots level instead of placing sole blame and responsibility on only administration to fix things. It comes down to the individual, the reflection of self and a sense of need for intrinsic commitment to change. We have to do better to be better. It comes down to each individual to decide for themselves what they will allow for themselves to be acceptable and hold others accountable as well.

Although Monday night was a great start of important and critical conversations that NEED to occur on campus on the regular and not when we go viral or we feel trouble is looming, I’m here with the rest of the UAAS executive team behind me along with various allies with an additional statement to further the conversation on student and self-accountability and to address the need for USD, administration and SGA to be actively cognizant of the direct student impacts of the Intellectual Diversity bill (HB1087) that was passed and to set a standard for this university that aligns with our values in regards to free speech.