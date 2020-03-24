COVID-19 causes 2020 Census to be moved online

With the Census Day just around the corner, the COVID-19 pandemic has made taking the count of populations a little more difficult.

Census Day is April 1. Normally, residents must fill out a form online or send one in the mail. Then starting in May through July, census takers begin visiting homes across the country to make sure everyone is counted.

However, with the coronavirus limiting human contact, the 2020 census is going to be much different than previous years. Vermillion, along with cities all over the country, are revamping plans for the census to ensure each person is still counted, despite the circumstances.

James Purdy, assistant city manager of the city of Vermillion, said as expected, the coronavirus has thrown a wrench into plans for the 2020 Census, but that’s not stopping the city from keep their residents informed and aware.

“While many of our Census related events have been canceled or postponed indefinitely, we have seen a tremendous amount of creativity to deliver digital messages,” Purdy said. “The Census being online has been tremendously helpful.”

The Vermillion Chamber and Development Company (VCDC) has been working with USD to create digital content specifically aimed at students.

Purdy said although USD students may not be in Vermillion due to the coronavirus, they should still register for the census.

“The important thing for students to remember is that the pandemic does not change how they should fill out their Census Questionnaire,” Purdy said. “They still resided in Vermillion the majority of the year.”

The Census can also be the difference between having enough supplies to cover the population, which impacts Vermillion, as well as every other city.

To register for the 2020 census online, visit www.my2020census.gov.