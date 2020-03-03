I’m not a regular mom, I’m a dog mom

Millie is a golden doodle puppy that lives with Sarah Bechen. Submitted Photo | The Volante

Parenting a dog in college isn’t a walk in the park, it’s actually pretty ruff.

In all seriousness, it’s not easy. Choosing to get a dog is a big decision and should be thought through. Before I got my beautiful fur baby, Millie, I had intentions of getting a dog for over a year, then planned and searched for over eight months.

To give a dog the life they deserve you have to either be in a good financial situation or experienced at budgeting. Dogs are expensive. If your pup needs shots, you get shots. To keep your dog out of the vet you need quality food, but healthy food isn’t cheap.

And that’s just the beginning.

You should also have plenty of free time or be an expert at time management. I’m a very busy person with a lot on my plate, so carving out a neat schedule to allow time for Millie to get the exercise she needs as a growing puppy is so important.

Training is another thing to think about. Whether you’re purchasing a puppy or an adult dog, there will be some kind of training period.

Training is time-consuming but necessary. Dogs are happy when they make you happy and are sad when you’re sad, so it’s important to train them properly so they can be as happy as possible.

There is a tremendous app I use called Pupford which helps me stay encouraged and keep on track with training. The instructor, Zak George, is great at explaining the skills step by step and helping to understand why dogs act the way they do. Dogs are expressive animals and once you learn their mannerisms and understand how they express their needs, it gets easier.

If you’re prepared to get a dog and are aware of the hard work and dedication it takes, then you should get a dog. Dogs make life so much better. They are always happy to see you, they love you and are so loyal.

Animals are also proven to help with mental health and are just so darn cute. Millie keeps me busy and more active than I previously was. We have curated a schedule together that works well for both of us. As much as Millie keeps me active, she’s also a great excuse to cancel plans and stay in for the night.

An added bonus is having a support system of great friends and family nearby who are always willing to help out when needed. It just makes the days go by smoother knowing if something out of the norm were to happen, she would be taken care of.