Police Blotter Highlights 3/22-3/28

Mar. 22

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers investigated and determined a husband and wife were arguing over property as a result of their impending divorce. Officers decided the disagreement was a civil dispute.

Mar. 22

Officers checked the welfare of a person who had made statements regarding suicide. Officers spoke to the person who admitted to having difficulties with personal issues. Officers determined further involvement was not needed.

Mar. 22

Caller reported their vehicle had been rummaged through while it was unattended. Investigation revealed that several items, including the keyless fob, had been stolen from the center console.

Mar. 22

Officers responded to a medical emergency at a residence. The patient was suffering from back pain. Officers provided care until EMS arrived.

Mar. 22

Officers responded to a noise complaint. Officers found the source of the noise and made contact with the suspect who stopped making the noise. Charges pending.

Mar. 23

Officers encountered a subject with an outstanding warrant while issuing parking tickets. Subject was taken into custody for the warrant.

Mar. 23

Officers are investigating a report of a sex crime.

Mar. 23

Officers responded to a 911 call for medical assistance. Officers arrived on scene and provided assistance until EMS arrived.

Mar. 23

Officers responded to a domestic dispute. Officers discovered no criminal activity and mediated the source of the incident before leaving.

Mar. 23

Officers responded to a call of a teenager out after curfew without parental permission. Charges pending.

Mar. 24

An officer on routine patrol saw a male subject with an outstanding Clay County warrant. The officer made contact with the man and arrested him for the outstanding warrant.

Mar. 24

Officers are investigating a report of a sex crime.

Mar. 25

Officers stopped a car for running a stop sign. The driver had been drinking and failed sobriety tests. He was arrested for DUI.

Mar. 25

Officers responded to a medical call where an elderly patient had fallen and struck their head. Officers provided care until EMS arrived.

Mar. 26

Officers responded to a dispute between two people at a residence. The dispute was verbal and did not involve violence. One of the people involved was arrested for a local warrant.

Mar. 27

Officers stopped a car for multiple traffic violations. The driver was cited for speeding.

Mar. 28

Officers observed a driver fail to stop for a red traffic light. The driver then overshot their turn and drove onto a sidewalk, destroying a cement curb stop. The driver then made a brief attempt to elude officers as they signaled for him to stop. The driver surrendered to officers and presented his mother’s debit card as his identification. The driver was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for numerous traffic offences. The owner of the curb stop was notified.

Mar. 28

Officers investigated an abandoned 911 call. Contact was made with the caller and it was determined they did not need police assistance.

Mar. 28

Officers responded to a 911 call at a local business. The caller was attempting to call Lyft and Uber and accidentally used the emergency feature on their phone. No emergency existed when officers arrived.

Mar. 28

Officers responded to a 911 call. Officers discovered that an infant was playing with the phone and had activated the emergency feature on it. No emergency existed.