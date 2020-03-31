South Dakota reaches 108 cases of COVID-19

As of Tuesday, South Dakota reached a total of 108 cases of COVID-19, 44 of which have recovered, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

Clay County recorded its first case of COVID-19 on March 28 according to an email from USD University Relations. The email also stated as of March 28 there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in USD’s residence halls, though the number of cases in Clay county has since risen to three, according to the Department of Health.

Lincoln, Turner, Yankton, and Union counties, which border Clay County, also have reported cases of COVID-19, with a combined total of 13 cases.

Currently, Minnehaha and Beadle counties have the most cases of COVID-19, with 31 and 20 respectively. Both counties have declared a state of emergency, according to the Huron Plainsman and Argus Leader.

Governor Kristi Noem said in a press conference on Tuesday that South Dakota will soon receive 10-15 Abbott ID-NOW test platforms. The COVID-19 test on these platforms deliver positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes, according to the manufacturer, Abbott Laboratories.

“This is fantastic,” Noem said. “These are testing supplies and equipment that we’ll be able to utilize to get instant results for individuals across the state of South Dakota.”

Noem said National Guard members are working in the state’s emergency operations center to determine the total capacity of the state’s hospitals in the attempt of a surge in cases.

“The Secretary of Health has been utilizing (the National Guard) this week and doing a lot of the modeling and the needs that we’ll have to have in place in order to deliver healthcare in so many of our communities in the coming weeks,” Noem said.