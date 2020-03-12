Spring break extended due to COVID-19

The South Dakota Board of Regents announced Thursday afternoon that all public universities will extend their spring breaks until Friday, March 20.

This decision will affect all six public universities in South Dakota: USD, South Dakota State, Black Hills State University, Northern State University, Dakota State University and School of Mines.

According to the email, an extended spring break will allow faculty and staff to “adjust programs and coursework, adapt instructional method” and prepare for future responses to COVID-19.

“We have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our campuses, but we are taking reasonable steps to do what we can to protect our students, faculty, staff, and the university communities,” Paul B. Beran, the regents’ executive director and CEO, said. “The focus for all of us is the well-being of our students and employees.”

The Board of Regents’ officials, according to the email, are also directing campus administrators to cancel non-essential international travel and limit domestic travel.

According to the email, the BOR is pushing to limit large group events and encouraging the use of distance learning technologies.

“Prevention and personal responsibility all play a large part in this,” Beran said. “We encourage everyone to adopt and promote everyday preventive health behaviors.” Beran urged students, faculty, and staff to pay close attention for further updates from system or university officials through email and websites.

According to an email sent to all USD students from President Shelia Gestring, campus dining services will be available starting Sunday, March 15.

Students needing to stay in on-campus housing, they should contact housing via email.

Further information regarding courses for the rest of the semester will be sent out to students by Friday, March 20. According to the email, this schedule change will not affect the remaining semester calendar.

USD has also formed a Coronavirus Task Force that is working with the board of regents.

“Please be assured that USD is refining preparations for a range of contingencies and will communicate with you in a proactive and transparent manner,” according to the email. “The best way you can prepare for COVID-19 is to take everyday precautions, like avoiding close contact with people who are sick and washing your hands often.”

The Volante will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.