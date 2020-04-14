Men’s and Women’s golf season recaps

Emma Sabbagh practices before the season in the DakotaDome. Madilyn Sindelar | The Volante

Women’s Golf

The South Dakota women’s golf team was slated to finish fifth in the Summit League this season, with redshirt sophomore Julia Hall tabbed golfer to watch.

The Coyotes were led by Hall and Emma Sabbagh who average 77.4 and 77.2 respectively.

The team began its spring season play at the Gunrock Invite in Davis, California.

The women concluded their stint in California with a final score of 967 to place 11th. The team was led by Hall (79-84-74-237) and sophomore Megan Munneke (80-81-76-237) who both tied for 34th.

Sophomore Laerke Jensen tied for 56th after shooting a 77 on the final day to total 245 and Sabbagh improved her score from the first two rounds to tie for 65th with a final score of 250.

Rounding out the Coyote lineup was Jalea Culliver finished with a total score of 261 for 71st place.

This was the final tournament for the Coyote of the season due to invites being canceled because of COVID-19.

Men’s Golf

On the men’s side, the Coyotes were picked fourth in the Summit League Preseason Poll, with senior Matt Tolan tabbed as golfer to watch.

The men’s team traveled to Palm City, Florida for their first invitational of the season. They competed at the UNCG Martin Downs Collegiate shooting a 302 to finish sixth place overall.

South Dakota (279-284-302-865) finished 1-over par after three rounds with sophomore Ben Hicks leading the Coyote lineup with a score of 215 tying for 20th place.

Sophomore Justin Kolb ties with teammate Tate Arends for 25th with a total of 217.

Tolan tied for 32nd place after finishing 3-over par with a score of 219 while classmate Scott Fudenberg finished 69th.

Hicks was named Summit League co-golfer of the week for his performance at the UNCG Martin Downs Collegiate.

The Coyotes then traveled to Palm Valley, Arizona competing in the Loyola Intercollegiate.

South Dakota finished ninth with a final score of 862. The Coyotes (294-286-282-862) finished 2-under par after three rounds.

The team was led by Tolan and Arends who tied for 8th at 211.

Hicks and Kolb saw finishes of 216 and 226 respectively. Fudenberg tied for 97th with a final score of 228.

The Loyola Invite was the final round of golf for the Coyote men before their season was canceled due to COVID-19.