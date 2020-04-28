Sarah Bechen is a junior majoring in media & journalism. Submitted Photo | The Volante

“Now is an uncertain time.” We hear those words muttered every day by celebrities, politicians and even the institutions we attend.

It’s not just now that times are uncertain. Times will continue to be uncertain after social distancing isn’t active anymore and the campus festivities return.

This pandemic will affect our lives for years to come. Hearing celebrities talk about how everything is going to be okay from their mansions with pools, while we’re in tiny apartments with our alcohol is disheartening.

No one, not even celebrities, knows what the heck is happening or what is going to happen and everyone is trying their best.

There is a lot of pressure right now to be mocking those celebrities and influencers and continue to work out and eat healthily, but if your mental health won’t allow for that, then follow the other influencers and “focus on yourself.”

To be blunt, we can’t do that. We have school and jobs and lives to maintain and that is pressure enough.

Now in this “uncertain time,” we’re expected to be working out, eating healthy, keeping up on our school work and keeping our mental health in check. I don’t think so.

That is a ridiculous expectation that is unachievable. We should be receiving awards for getting out of bed, making three meals a day, completing homework by the due date. We are living through a pandemic for the love of all things good.

No one else can say in their twenties, what is supposed to be the best years of your life, were spent staying six feet away from your friends. We own that and we get to decide what that looks like for us.

Crisis Text Line is an amazing website to visit if you are confused or scared. According to Crisis Text Line, during this time it is important to prioritize mental check-ins.

Journaling this experience will help you get the thoughts out of your head and give you a piece of history to look back on.

Crisis Text Line also recommends tuning into Lizzo’s meditation Instagram live, which is always a move.

It’s also important to shut off social media and turn on social interaction. Rather than scrolling through the perfect representations of people’s lives, have conversations about why they’re struggling too.

It’s okay to not be okay.

If you are struggling with your mental health, or anything, in this time of crisis Text HOME to 741741 to receive help from a live, trained Crisis Counselor.