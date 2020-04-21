Police Blotter Highlights 4/13-4/18

Apr. 13

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check. Officers determined the person did not need law enforcement assistance.

Apr. 13

Officers responded to a medical emergency at a residence.

Apr. 13

Officers investigated a report of theft from a gas station. Investigation continues.

Apr. 13

Officers investigated a hit and run accident in a private parking lot. No injuries were reported.

Apr. 13

Officers performed a welfare check on a person who was experiencing a mental health crisis. Officers determined a medical emergency was occurring in the home when they arrived and they forced entry into the home. The victim was transported to a medical facility.

Apr. 13

Officers investigated a report of a hit and run accident in a private parking lot. Officers collected witness statements and the investigation continues.

Apr. 13

Officers took a report of lost jewelry.

Apr. 14

Officers were patrolling in the early morning and discovered a business that had its lights on during hours in which it typically does not have them on. A check of the property revealed no obvious signs of criminal activity.

Apr. 15

Officers investigated an abandoned 911 call at a residence. It was determined no emergency existed.

Apr. 15

Officers investigated a noise complaint of a loud party at an apartment complex. Officers encountered numerous underage people who had been consuming alcohol at the party, including two juveniles. Officers issued citations for underage drinking. One adult male was charged with noise violations and providing alcohol to juveniles.

Apr. 16

Officers responded to a report of a public disturbance outside of a business. Caller reported that a male was intoxicated and drinking outside of the business. Officers identified the person and referred them for appropriate charges.

Apr. 16

Officers responded to a non-injury car accident. One driver was ticketed for failing to stop from a privet drive.

Apr. 16

Officers were called to a residence to remove a belligerent and unwanted person from the home.

Apr. 16

Officers responded to a call of two juvenile brothers fighting. The investigation did not find any reason for charges.

Apr. 17

Officers stopped a vehicle that was driving down a dark street with no headlights on. The driver was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

Apr. 17

Officers responded to a call of a male acting strangely and taking a car. The car was later returned, but the male was not found.

Apr. 17

Officers responded to a residence for a known medical condition. Pation was monitored until the arrival of EMS.

Apr. 17

Officers responded to an alarm at a closed business. Officers determined it was a new employee who did not know how to operate the alarm system.

Apr. 18

Officers responded to a possible domestic fight. Investigation showed a brawl erupted at a family gathering. Two arrests were made.